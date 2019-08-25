KEENE, Peggy B. 85, of Tampa, went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a longtime member of Lake Carroll Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Kay Sims (Lindsay), Cindy Meid (Adam), Laura Noland (Schell); 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grand- children. Peggy's family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27 from 9:30-10:30 am with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 am, at Lake Carroll Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to One More Child/Loft 181, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz, FL 33548. Loft 181 is a free boutique for teenage girls living in foster care. Arrangements are entrusted to: Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood Chapel 3207 W Bearss Ave. Tampa, Florida 33618
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019