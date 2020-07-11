Peggy KIRBY

KIRBY, Peggy D. (Robertson) passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 4, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Mr. Mark Kirby, of St. Petersburg, FL; her brothers, Mr. Gary Robertson of Largo, FL and Mr. Donny Robertson of St. Petersburg, FL; as well as her sister, Mrs. Kim Kopfman of Reston, VA. Peggy was a loving mother to two beautiful daughters and their husbands, Mrs. Melissa and Scott Hosack of St. Petersburg, FL and Mrs. Somer and Anthony Tangorra, of Pinellas Park, FL. Peggy was also the proud grandmother of five grandchildren, Mallie Jo and Jack Hosack, Jace and Josiah Castaneda and Destine Wildes. Her faith in God, and devotion to and love for her family ran deep and defined all that she did in her life. Peggy also had a special affinity for all animals, especially dolphins. For this reason, the family asks that anytime you are blessed enough to see a dolphin that you say a silent prayer for all that is good and beautiful in this world, as Peggy would have liked. She will be deeply missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store