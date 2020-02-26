NEELEY, Peggy J. 81, of Dayton, passed away on February 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray; parents, Thomas and Virginia Petrey; and brother, Robert Petrey. Peggy is survived by her sons, Michael W. and Douglas R. Neeley; grandchildren, Douglas R. Neeley II, Karen Ann Kala; great-grandchildren, Katherine and Karolyn; brother, Thomas E. (Patricia) Petrey Jr.; sister, Marilyn P. Dailey; nieces and nephews, Derek, Erika, Alexandra Rode and numerous cousins from the Neeley, Petrey and Acton families. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on March 7, 2020 at Eastmont United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eastmont United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2020