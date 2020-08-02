PARKER, Peggy P. (Stokes) 87, a longtime resident of Madeira Beach, was called to heaven Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home surrounded by love ones. Peggy was born in Steele, MO, Feb. 28, 1933 to the late Bartholomew and Annie Gates. In 1952, Peggy married Thomas H. Parker of Parma, MO (Deceased 1976) and moved to Orlando, FL to raise their four children, Allen (Deceased), Barbara of Seminole, Tom of Madeira Beach, Tim of Pinellas Park. In 1972, the family relocated to Madeira Beach. Peggy worked outside the home in a variety of roles; she loved to share about being a 'cotton picker' where she 'out picked' her brothers. Following the death of her first husband, Peggy become a Professional Legal Guardian working in the field for 30 years and was one of the founding members of the Florida Guardian Association. In 1982, Peggy "Nana" married Edwin Stokes "Papa" (Deceased 2008). In 1986, they adopted their granddaughter, Sarah Parker (Reed), who now resides in Seminole with her husband, Jerad Reed and son, Everette. Nana and Papa's family continued to grow, and the house was full of their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She was vibrant, loving, interesting, amazing, thoughtful, warm, welcoming. She loved her family, was the protector and matriarch. She loved life, and was independent, strong, and resilient. She was a Godly woman, these were all words family and friends used to describe Peggy. She was a wife, a mom, a nana, and a friend. Each role was equally important to her, she loved deeply and was deeply loved in return. Words shared by her children and grandchildren truly reflect the impact of this humble women. "I will be thinking of Nana when I plant flowers, watch birds, or play with babies. Nan had such a beautiful appreciation for all living things she passed to us and wanted us all to go on living life to the fullest." Sarah "Nana was one in a million. A woman who was not dealt the easiest hand in life and flourished under the circumstances. She was a caregiver by trade, but that is who she was when it came to family as well. She took you in if you needed a place to stay and lend a helping hand if you asked for it. Quick to tell you how it was, no filter one moment and gentle the next." Tommy. "Absolutely amazing." Tara. "Thank you for a childhood that most kids dream about, thank you for the foundation you set in me that I stand on today." Hans. "Nana was the strongest, smartest, most caring woman I ever knew. She was our matriarch and spent her life caring for our whole family." Chantelle. She will be missed by all of us. Her wishes were that there be no memorial service but that we celebrate her life daily by loving each other and living life to the fullest. Arrangements entrusted to Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home. Her ashes will rest at the family lot in Parma, MO. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice
