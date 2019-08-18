Service Information Vinson Funeral Home 456 East Tarpon Avenue Tarpon Springs , FL 34689 (727)-937-6111 Send Flowers Obituary

PROESTOS, Peggy Marie 78, native of Tarpon Springs, passed away June 29, 2019. With a smile as big as her heart, maybe bigger because it's hard to judge a heart, Peggy Proestos loved life - her life. It wasn't always easy, but it was always interesting. The people, events, and things she loved made it that way. Like the rest of her family, and maybe even exceeding some, she had boundless energy which she invested in family, friends and in service to her community. She had a passion for making the world a better place. For much of her career, she worked in economic development and projects that would create jobs for real people and profit for companies. While her politics skewed liberal on social issues and her work skewed to businesses, she endeavored to find a way to accomplish both for the advancement of all. A single mom at 25, she raised two boys into young men, mindful to ensure that they had the proper respect for the women in their lives. Often working multiple jobs, she still made time to help her children with homework, go to sporting events and sacrificed many of the nicer things in life for herself so that they might have a little something extra once in a while. A lifelong learner and avid reader, Peggy decided to pursue an advanced degree at a time in life that most people are thinking about retiring. She got her Bachelor's at age 60 and her Master's at 61. Advanced degree achieved, she decided to teach, to get others excited about learning. She did not give up her day job. While she was Peggy to lifelong friends, to the family she was Dolly. The first baby of sisters close in age and still very young, she was their "Dolly." Her Mom, named her Peggy, then liked the name so well, she took it for herself. While there were two Peggy Proestos' there was only one Dolly. After decades of working at tremendous organizations and living in places she wanted to experience at the fullest, she returned to Tarpon Springs, her home. Once back home, Peggy invested her time in the Tarpon Historical Society, Rotary and a variety of other organizations to create a legacy for the role Tarpon Springs has played in the history of Florida. Her sons, David and Danny, both born in Pinellas County, are unique and special in their own right. Her grandchildren, Cole, Carly, and Melina are smart, independent, and enjoy life to the fullest, obviously taking after their grandmother. Peggy took particular pride in them because they have grown to be successful, not just by society's standards, but as engaged and committed members of their unique communities. Each has charities and causes important to them and each has demonstrated that they understand they are part of and responsible for improving the world around them. It would be right to think that those qualities came, at least partly, from her. Notwithstanding the bike covered with plastic flowers, or maybe as a testimony to it, Peggy took life on her own terms. Kind to people, open to ideas and always willing to see the best in everyone and everything around her. She will be missed by many. Her Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Cycadia Cemetery mausoleum chapel. In lieu of flowers, Peggy asked that donations be made to Pathways scholarships, Tarpon Springs Rotary Trust Foundation. Pathways provides scholarships to single, mature parents. Vinson Funeral Home, 727-937-6111

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close