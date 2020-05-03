SIGGINS, Peggy Lee 68, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born in Summit, New Jersey. Peggy enjoyed the Florida sun and beaches. She was caring, loving, kind and eccentric with the Siggins sense of humor. She is survived by her sons, Stuart Dienes and his family Bernie and Sherman and William Nicholas Dienes; brothers, George Siggins, Len Siggins, whom they shared the same birthdates, and Mike Siggins; sister, Betsy Geyer and all of their extended family. Peggy will greatly be missed by all who knew her. To sign guestbook please visit: brewerfuneral.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020.