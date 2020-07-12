1/1
Peggy SMITH
1948 - 2020
SMITH, Peggy J. (Cisilski) Born April 23, 1948, passed away June 30, 2020 at home, painlessly, in her sleep after a long fight against Kidney Cancer. She is survived by her husband, Tom; her daughter, Christine Cisilski; brother, Sam; sister-in-law, Shanta and their children, Tyler, Trent and Christine. Born and raised in Pinellas County, Peggy was a successful salon owner and much sought after hair stylist for over 40 years. She viewed a day at work as an opportunity to be with her friends, many of which had been faithfully with her for over 35 years. She would thank you all for brightening her days and being such an important and enjoyable part of her life. A very loving and giving person, Peggy put her family and loved ones first, always going out of her way to offer help wherever needed. She was simply amazing and will be missed every day by all who knew her. Due to the number of people wishing to attend the celebration of Peggy's life, it will be held in the future when covid-19 restrictions are lifted to prevent possible virus spread.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
