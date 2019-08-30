Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peirce Ferriter. View Sign Service Information International Cremation 4957 Marine Parkway New Port Richey , FL 34652 (727)-849-1984 Send Flowers Obituary

FERRITER, Peirce George died Aug. 28, 2019. He was born to Rear Admiral Charles A. Ferriter and Ann (Flanigan) Ferriter May 11, 1933. Few among us have lived as active or as purposeful a life as Peirce. He was a man of many gifts, rare wit, keen perception, mathematical skill, and extraordinary physical ability. Peirce grew up in a military family, graduated from the United States Naval Academy class of 1956, and served in the United States Air Force as a Missile Officer during the sternest years of the Cold War. Following his military service, Peirce worked at the Applied Physics Lab in Maryland before settling in the St. Petersburg area,. Peirce raised three wonderful daughters, and had a long career as an engineer working for Honeywell Aerospace. Peirce sustained a lifelong passion for the sea, and sailing, frequenting both Gulf and Atlantic waters. Always an athlete, Peirce trained himself as an endurance runner and is remembered as such by the running community. He completed many Ironman Triathlons in Hawaii, a double Ironman Triathlon in Huntsville, AL, and participated in the Western States 100 mile run as well as many other marathons and triathlons, once completing the Boston Marathon in under 3 hours. His track history included the famous 6 Day Endurance Race, where he ran over 400 miles. Later in life, with no formal training Peirce demonstrated great talent as a landscape painter. His magnificent paintings are treasured by his family. Preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie and Jack, he is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Sylvia; three daughters, Kate, Susan, and Amy; brothers, Nicholas and George; his sister, Sue; and two stepchildren, Jerry and Dawna. Peirce was an extraordinary person. He will never be forgotten by those who knew him. Ave Atque Vale. There will be no services at this time by his request. International Cremation Svc

