CHARPENTIER, Penelope (Paige) "Penny" passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice in Pinellas Park, FL. She was a long-time resident of Largo, FL having previously lived in Southern and Northern California. Penny was born and raised in Holyoke, Massachusetts. The eldest of twelve children, she enjoyed the happy chaos of big family life and went on to have seven children of her own, with Roland Charpentier, who passed in 2006. Penny is survived by her brothers, Matt and his wife Debbie, of West Springfield, MA, Christopher and his partner, Linda Davis, of Largo, FL; Tim and his wife, Marguerite, of Southwick, MA; and Nick and his wife, Diane, of Nashua, NH. She also leaves her sisters, Pam Giaconelli and her husband, Alan, of San Diego, CA; Petrea Paige Hamelin of Holyoke, MA; Patrice Williar and husband, Jim, of Apalachicola, FL; Priscilla Paige and her partner, David Fitzgerald, of Largo, FL. She was predeceased by her brothers, Mike and Tony; and sister, Polly. Inheriting Penny's wanderlust instincts, her children are spread out all over the country. Her son, Jeffrey, is from Cerritos, CA; Nathan and his wife, Jana, live in Long Beach, CA; Luke and his wife, Liberty, make Edwardsville, IL home. Her daughters are Michelle, who lives with her wife, Amie Carter, in Petaluma, CA; Nicole Martin who lives with her husband, Jim, in Morrisville, NC; Jackie Charpentier and her partner, Barry Schwartz, in Eagleville, PA; and Liz Charpentier, from Newburyport, MA. Before leaving the workplace, Penny worked for several years in information technology. She got immeasurable joy from spending time with her family and friends. She was a deft poker player and an absolute ninja at the Bridge table. She made great use of her Kindle, burning through several books a week. She enjoyed HGTV, movies, and staying current on all things political. Her proudest accomplishment was raising seven children who loved her to pieces. She also had strong connections with her grandchildren, who will miss Grandma's cheering them on in whatever they did. There will be no service, but on some beautiful sunny day next Summer, friends and family will gather for a celebratory dinner and raise a glass to a warm and wonderful woman.

