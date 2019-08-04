Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penny BRADBURN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRADBURN, Penny M. 64, died after a long illness on July 16, 2019. She was born in Tampa on September 2, 1954, the second daughter born to Edward F. and Janice (Legalley) Bradburn. A bright and pretty girl, Penny was a member of the National Honor Society and carried her academic abilities into her professional life after graduation in 1973. She would begin and end a career that spanned three decades at Cameron and Barkley Company and only came to an end when she became too ill to carry on. Penny never had children of her own, but was loved by niece, Amanda; nephews, Richard, Aaron, Austin, and Robert; great-nieces, Lila and Sienna; and great-nephew, Zane. She is survived by her parents, Janice and Edward; sisters, Kathy and Wendy; and brothers, John, Ronnie, and Carl. We said goodbye to Penny over these last ten years many times but her loss is crushing and we are heart broken. Rest In Peace, Penny, we love you. Donations can be made to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

