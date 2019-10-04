VAZQUEZ, Pete 86, died Sept. 21, 2019. He was born April 6, 1933 in Arecibo, PR, and raised in Tampa, FL by Manual and Maria Vazquez. He attended Plant High School 1951. Pete was an Army Veteran, world traveler and golfer. Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and grandsons, Killian and Timothy. He is survived by his brother, Wilfred (Sally); children, Steve (Kathy), Gary (Cathy), and Tiffanie (Barry); grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Christopher (Taryn), Caitlyn (Deonte), Derek, Kirk, and Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Carter and Ava. Private services to be held.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019