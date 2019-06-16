Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-5471
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church
Spring Hill, FL
View Map
THOMCHES, Peter A.

88, of Spring Hill, FL passed away June 9, 2019. A native of New York he came to the area 15 years ago from Largo, FL He served in the U.S. Army and retired as a Staff Sergeant. Peter was preceded in passing by his wife, Anna in 1999 and is survived by two sons, Michael and Thomas; brother, George; sister, Alice; two granddaughters, Kristina and Amy. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 10 am at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, Spring Hill, FL, interment to follow at Florida National with Military Honors. "Husband, Father, Solider - What more needs to be said about a Man" The family will receive friends at Grace Memorial Monday from 5-8 pm.

GraceFuneralHomeHudson.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019
