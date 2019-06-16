|
THOMCHES, Peter A.
88, of Spring Hill, FL passed away June 9, 2019. A native of New York he came to the area 15 years ago from Largo, FL He served in the U.S. Army and retired as a Staff Sergeant. Peter was preceded in passing by his wife, Anna in 1999 and is survived by two sons, Michael and Thomas; brother, George; sister, Alice; two granddaughters, Kristina and Amy. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 10 am at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, Spring Hill, FL, interment to follow at Florida National with Military Honors. "Husband, Father, Solider - What more needs to be said about a Man" The family will receive friends at Grace Memorial Monday from 5-8 pm.
