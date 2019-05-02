Guest Book View Sign Service Information Zipperer's Funeral Home 1520 33rd ST SE Ruskin , FL 33570 (813)-645-6130 Send Flowers Obituary

DAVIDSEN, Peter Bertel "Pete"



82, of Ruskin, FL, passed Sunday, April 7, 2019. Pete was born in Auburndale, FL February 23, 1937, to Clarence and Lou Porter Davidsen. Pete survived his parents, his aunts, uncles, his adoring mother-in-law, Esther Yeatts Bennett, and brothers-in-law, Roger Bennett and Nat Bowie. Pete's survivors include his wife, Claudia; his sons, Jeffry Martin Davidsen and Jean-Christophe Camp (Corie); granddaughters, Allyssa and Dyllan; nieces, Amy Bowie Haggerty (John) and Rebecca Bowie Huffer. Pete's sister, Ann Davidsen Bowie, survived him by two weeks and one day. They were close in both life and passing. Other family survivors include John and Barbara Bennett, Lowell and Yvette Bennett, Peter and Rosemary Bennett, Doug and Glorie Anna Johnston, Duffy and Kelly Johnston, Eric and Tana Schultz, and Judith Sortore. Included among these family members are their own immediate families. Pete is also survived by his little doggie boys, Max and Skip. Pete earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Florida while on a full football scholarship. He did further post-graduate study at the University of South Florida. Pete's professional mission was the education of the youth of Hillsborough County. He began his storied career at Plant High School in Tampa, FL as a teacher, then dean and assistant principal. He continued as principal at Madison Junior High School, principal at Robinson High School, and then school district administration. He retired as Deputy Superintendent of Schools in January 1998. Pete's retirement was active. A life-long athlete, he continued to be an intimidating presence on tennis courts and golf courses. Pete stayed busy with home projects, both large and small. Throughout his career and into his retirement, Pete received too many commendations and honors than can be named. He was especially proud of Peter B. Davidsen Middle School. Though retired, Pete was actively involved with the school from the time ground was broken for the building until the school was dedicated. He greatly enjoyed his association with the founding principal, Becky Kaskeski. Pete loved his friends and family who were especially helpful, spent time with him and brightened his final days. Among those are Karen Bishop, Jean-Christophe and Corie Camp, Jim and Sheila Edenfield, Allan Flowers, Glorie Anna and Doug Johnston, Linda Kelleher, Paul Sablan and Freddie, Roxie and Theo Sablan. Other friends and neighbors who spent time with Pete and boosted his morale are Chris Bredbenner, Kate Hamilton, Michael Miller, Barry and Vickie Rumsey, and John and Leeann Sablan. We appreciate the care of LifePath Hospice's Green Team, endocrinologist Dr. Monther Halawani, dermatologist Dr. Jerry Hedrick, cardiologist Dr. Shahid Malik, and geriatrician/primary care Dr. Jason Stibich. We are further grateful to the staff of those practices. We appreciate staff and owners of Zipperer's Funeral Home in Ruskin for their sensitivity and advice. At Pete's insistence, there will be no formal services. We invite you to visit

DAVIDSEN, Peter Bertel "Pete"82, of Ruskin, FL, passed Sunday, April 7, 2019. Pete was born in Auburndale, FL February 23, 1937, to Clarence and Lou Porter Davidsen. Pete survived his parents, his aunts, uncles, his adoring mother-in-law, Esther Yeatts Bennett, and brothers-in-law, Roger Bennett and Nat Bowie. Pete's survivors include his wife, Claudia; his sons, Jeffry Martin Davidsen and Jean-Christophe Camp (Corie); granddaughters, Allyssa and Dyllan; nieces, Amy Bowie Haggerty (John) and Rebecca Bowie Huffer. Pete's sister, Ann Davidsen Bowie, survived him by two weeks and one day. They were close in both life and passing. Other family survivors include John and Barbara Bennett, Lowell and Yvette Bennett, Peter and Rosemary Bennett, Doug and Glorie Anna Johnston, Duffy and Kelly Johnston, Eric and Tana Schultz, and Judith Sortore. Included among these family members are their own immediate families. Pete is also survived by his little doggie boys, Max and Skip. Pete earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Florida while on a full football scholarship. He did further post-graduate study at the University of South Florida. Pete's professional mission was the education of the youth of Hillsborough County. He began his storied career at Plant High School in Tampa, FL as a teacher, then dean and assistant principal. He continued as principal at Madison Junior High School, principal at Robinson High School, and then school district administration. He retired as Deputy Superintendent of Schools in January 1998. Pete's retirement was active. A life-long athlete, he continued to be an intimidating presence on tennis courts and golf courses. Pete stayed busy with home projects, both large and small. Throughout his career and into his retirement, Pete received too many commendations and honors than can be named. He was especially proud of Peter B. Davidsen Middle School. Though retired, Pete was actively involved with the school from the time ground was broken for the building until the school was dedicated. He greatly enjoyed his association with the founding principal, Becky Kaskeski. Pete loved his friends and family who were especially helpful, spent time with him and brightened his final days. Among those are Karen Bishop, Jean-Christophe and Corie Camp, Jim and Sheila Edenfield, Allan Flowers, Glorie Anna and Doug Johnston, Linda Kelleher, Paul Sablan and Freddie, Roxie and Theo Sablan. Other friends and neighbors who spent time with Pete and boosted his morale are Chris Bredbenner, Kate Hamilton, Michael Miller, Barry and Vickie Rumsey, and John and Leeann Sablan. We appreciate the care of LifePath Hospice's Green Team, endocrinologist Dr. Monther Halawani, dermatologist Dr. Jerry Hedrick, cardiologist Dr. Shahid Malik, and geriatrician/primary care Dr. Jason Stibich. We are further grateful to the staff of those practices. We appreciate staff and owners of Zipperer's Funeral Home in Ruskin for their sensitivity and advice. At Pete's insistence, there will be no formal services. We invite you to visit www.PeteDavidsen.com to share your memories and thoughts. In lieu of other material tributes, please donate or otherwise support a cause or . Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 2 to May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations