BRAGDON, Peter Alden 74, went to be with the Lord peacefully on January 20, 2020. He was born in Worcester, MA and moved to Clearwater, FL where he graduated from Safety Harbor (SH) Jr. High, Dunedin High, received an AA from SPJC and attended the Police Academy. He retired from the Pinellas County Sheriff Department where he served as a Deputy, Detective and Sergeant. In 1988, he opened a solid surface countertop business, Fellowship Enterprises, Inc. Peter also served as Director of Ministry for Fellowship Foundation, Inc., founded Cornerstone Ministries, Inc., served in leadership at both First Presbyterian in Safety Harbor and Safety Harbor Covenant Church (since 2010), and helped build a mountain home in North Carolina. He loved music and was involved with the marching band and chorus in school, Church choir and SPEBSQSA chorus in Clearwater. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley; daughters, Sandra Smith (Mike) and Sheryl Foster (Brad); grandchildren, Ryan (Andrea) and Sarah Smith; Jacob Yongue; Karli, Michael, Benny and Cayce Foster; and great-grandsons, Kaiden, Wyatt and Gavin. We will celebrate his life February 15, 11 am, at Safety Harbor Community Church, 401 2nd St. North. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his name to the church for handicapped bathrooms in the worship center.

