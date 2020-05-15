Peter BROZZETTI
BROZZETTI, Peter Victor 83, of Riverview, passed away at home on May 11, 2020. Born in Brewster, Ohio, he leaves behind sons, Mark and Brian Brozzetti; daughter, Debi Drury and husband Ken, all from Riverview; grandchildren, Jacob Brozzetti, Adriene Justice and Claudia Garnett, all from Ohio; Andrew Gibson and Ben Drury, both from Riverview; and six great-grandchildren. Words cannot describe how much he was loved and will be deeply missed by all those that knew him. Due to Covid-19, only a small family gathering will take place at the gravesite on May 23, 2020. Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home (813) 689-8121

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

