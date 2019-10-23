CARIO, Peter 83, passed away October 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving children, Jeffrey Cario, Jody Garrett (Richard), Peter Cario (Susan), and Kevin Cario (Ada); 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; loving family and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 24, from 5-7 pm at 280 Mariner Boulevard. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 25, at St Frances Cabrini at 11 am with burial to follow at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens. See full obit at: brewerfuneral.com 352-688-4991
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 23, 2019