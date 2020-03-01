CHARRON, Peter C. 83, Gulfport, FL., passed away Feb. 24, 2020. He was born May 11, 1936 in Nashua, NH. After graduating from New Hampton Prep School, he attended Brown University from which he graduated in June 1958. The next two years plus, he was a proud member of the United States Air Force, a stint that ended early due to being in a plane crash. A computer position with RCA at Cape Canaveral led to another position with IBM, the company for whom he worked for more than 28 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy (Wilson); children, Lisa Garcia and Leslie Charron (twins); Michael Charron (Joi); and Matthew Charron. There are four grandchildren, Julie Garcia; Jagger Charron, Aiden and Chase Charron; and one great-grandson, Danny. Services to be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery on Monday, March 2 at 10:30 am. Reception to follow at 5609 21st Ave., Gulfport, FL.

