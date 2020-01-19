|
|
passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 at the age of 57 surrounded by his loving family. Peter graduated Cum Laude from the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy and moved from Connecticut to Florida following graduation. He spent the last 20 years working as a caring member and Pharmacist at Empath Suncoast Hospice. Peter is survived by his loving parents, Pasquale and Lorraine; brothers, Mark and John (Joanna); his nephew, Jonathan and niece, Sarah Reynolds (Peter); and grandniece, Charlotte Raine. Peter loved to travel, especially to Italy where he visited family and friends he loved. He enjoyed cooking and hosting great dinner parties. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or Suncoast Hospice Empath. A Memorial Mass will be held at Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020