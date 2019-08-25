Send Flowers Obituary

DAWSON, Dr. Peter Emanuel "Pete " 89, of St. Petersburg, Florida peacefully passed away July 27, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina. He was surrounded by his loving family and some very special friends. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, he graduated from St. Petersburg Junior College, and Emory University School of Dentistry in Atlanta, GA. He served two years in the Air Force from 1954-1956 and was stationed in Tachikawa, Japan. In 1956, he returned home and opened his first dental practice. His clinical practice life expanded, and he became a world renowned educator and author. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jodie; his parents, Douglas and Mildred Ann Dawson; his brothers, Al, Tom, Jack; and sisters, Terry and Grace. Pete is survived by his son, Mark (Christine); daughters, Anne, Kelly (Bill), and Cary (Ron); grandchildren, Shannon, Charles Ryan, Raleigh, Parker, Casey, Bailey, Hayden, and Lawton; sister, Cel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pete's greatest loves were for God, his family, and his profession. He encouraged so many dentists and lab technicians from around the world to not only love their profession, which he called the greatest hobby in the world, but to also live balanced lives. He loved his family, his church, teaching Sunday school and Bible studies in North Carolina. He also loved music, golf, cooking, and get-togethers with family and friends. In his younger days he loved sailing, tennis, hunting, fishing, and gardening.He inspired others to spend time on what really matters most. He was a giant in the world of Dentistry, but he was also an amazing husband, dad, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 5-7 pm. Peter's Celebration of Life will be Friday, August 30, 2019, 1 pm, at Calvary Chapel Fellowship Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Dr. Dawson may be made to the following organizations he loved so much, Christ Church of the Valley, PO Box 2863, Cashiers, NC 28717

DAWSON, Dr. Peter Emanuel "Pete " 89, of St. Petersburg, Florida peacefully passed away July 27, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina. He was surrounded by his loving family and some very special friends. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, he graduated from St. Petersburg Junior College, and Emory University School of Dentistry in Atlanta, GA. He served two years in the Air Force from 1954-1956 and was stationed in Tachikawa, Japan. In 1956, he returned home and opened his first dental practice. His clinical practice life expanded, and he became a world renowned educator and author. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jodie; his parents, Douglas and Mildred Ann Dawson; his brothers, Al, Tom, Jack; and sisters, Terry and Grace. Pete is survived by his son, Mark (Christine); daughters, Anne, Kelly (Bill), and Cary (Ron); grandchildren, Shannon, Charles Ryan, Raleigh, Parker, Casey, Bailey, Hayden, and Lawton; sister, Cel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pete's greatest loves were for God, his family, and his profession. He encouraged so many dentists and lab technicians from around the world to not only love their profession, which he called the greatest hobby in the world, but to also live balanced lives. He loved his family, his church, teaching Sunday school and Bible studies in North Carolina. He also loved music, golf, cooking, and get-togethers with family and friends. In his younger days he loved sailing, tennis, hunting, fishing, and gardening.He inspired others to spend time on what really matters most. He was a giant in the world of Dentistry, but he was also an amazing husband, dad, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 5-7 pm. Peter's Celebration of Life will be Friday, August 30, 2019, 1 pm, at Calvary Chapel Fellowship Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Dr. Dawson may be made to the following organizations he loved so much, Christ Church of the Valley, PO Box 2863, Cashiers, NC 28717 https://cashiers.churchcenter.com/home ; Christian Medical & Dental Association (CMDA) Dental Ministry program, PO Box 7500, Bristol, TN 37621 referencing Dr. Dawson www.cmda.org/petedawson; Calvary Chapel Fellowship, 3800 17th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713 referencing Dr. Peter E. Dawson www.ccfstpete.church. Anderson-McQueen www.andersonmcqueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close