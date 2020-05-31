Peter Dew
DEW, Peter C. On Saturday, May 16, 2020, Peter C. Dew of St. Petersburg passed away unexpectedly at age 53. Peter was born on September 3, 1966 in St. Petersburg, FL. He graduated from St. Petersburg High School and recieved his bachelor's degree from Mercer University. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, a darling skier and a voracious reader. Peter will be remembered for his quick wit, his phenomenal sense of humor and his kind spirit. Peter was preceded in death by mother, Ann Hovell Dew; and his sister, Heather Dew Inman. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Dew; his children, Jack, Jett, and Lexie; his father, John C. Dew; his siblings, Christopher Dew, Jonathan Dew, Holly Dew Prentice, and Tiffany Dew Babb and many nieces and nephews. Although Peter will be sorely missed, we celebrate with all who knew him that he is finally at peace. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please visit website for updated service details: https://andersonmcqueen.com/ tribute/details/191854/Peter-Dew/obituary.html

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.
