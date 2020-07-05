1/
Peter FARRIS
FARRIS, Peter Daniel Son, brother, uncle, friend, and golfer died Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home in Palm Harbor, Florida. He was born in Buffalo, NY, June 16, 1956, to Daniel and Caroline Farris. In 1974, he graduated from Boca Ciega High School, where he was a member of the golf team and marching band. He had a lifelong passion for golf, music, film, woodworking, and landscaping. A man with an intense sense of integrity and discipline, he ran his own custom-fitted golf club business for many years and most recently worked for Edwin Watts Golf of Palm Harbor. He is predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Judy (Jones) and his mother. He is survived by his father; his older sisters, Christine Farris (Bill Rasch) and Amy Downs (Shane); his younger brother, Paul (Andy); niece, Alison Smith (Michael); nephew, Drew Furney; and grand-nieces, Riley and Madelyn Smith. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Guestbook at: davidcgross.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David C. Gross Funeral Home
6366 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
(727) 408-6651
