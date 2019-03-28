BORER, Peter Francis
78, of Naples, Florida, passed away March 17, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 14, 1941. Peter received a Bachelor of the Arts degree from Denver University. He was married to Marilyn Ann Gillooly on November 5, 1966. Peter was an entrepreneur working in real estate, financial services, and the oil industry. He had a passion for boating, golfing, tennis, bread making, as well as his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Borer; son, Brian Borer; daughter, Gretchen Borer; grandchildren, Maggie and Lucy Montiegel; and brothers, Michael Borer and Patrick Borer. Mass will be held at 12 pm, March 30, 2019 at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples, followed by an inurnment at Naples Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019