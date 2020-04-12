|
GRIFFIN, Peter Thomas 85, a resident of Dunedin, FL died April 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving family and circle of friends locally, back in Brooklyn, NY and in his native Ireland. Born and raised in the village of Loughill, County Limerick, Ireland, he migrated to the United States in 1962 and quickly settled in Brooklyn where he resided until 1995. He was married in 1963 to Mary Healy and has two children, John and Maureen. He spent nearly 30 years working as a foreman for the utility company Brooklyn Union Gas and was popular among neighbors, relatives and friends for his handyman abilities and desire to help others. He was often a visitor to his native Ireland to see family and friends. He is survived by his wife; two children; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary and Brenda in Ireland and Kitty who resided in England. He was a member of the St. Patrick's parish and later Our Lady of Angels in Brooklyn and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Dunedin. He will be missed by his family and circle of friends. Moss Feaster Dunedin
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020