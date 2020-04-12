Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter GRIFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter GRIFFIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter GRIFFIN Obituary
GRIFFIN, Peter Thomas 85, a resident of Dunedin, FL died April 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving family and circle of friends locally, back in Brooklyn, NY and in his native Ireland. Born and raised in the village of Loughill, County Limerick, Ireland, he migrated to the United States in 1962 and quickly settled in Brooklyn where he resided until 1995. He was married in 1963 to Mary Healy and has two children, John and Maureen. He spent nearly 30 years working as a foreman for the utility company Brooklyn Union Gas and was popular among neighbors, relatives and friends for his handyman abilities and desire to help others. He was often a visitor to his native Ireland to see family and friends. He is survived by his wife; two children; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary and Brenda in Ireland and Kitty who resided in England. He was a member of the St. Patrick's parish and later Our Lady of Angels in Brooklyn and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Dunedin. He will be missed by his family and circle of friends. Moss Feaster Dunedin
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now