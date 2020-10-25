HORN, Peter Francis died peacefully October 20, 2020, in Wesley Chapel, Florida. He was born September 18, 1951, in Newport, Rhode Island, and was the son of the late Francis "Frank" R. Horn and Kathleen Anne (Sullivan) Horn. He attended Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Virginia, Class of 1969, and then the University of South Florida, in Tampa, Florida, Class of 1973. As a young boy, he exercised his entrepreneurial spirit by delivering newspapers, both the Washington Post and the Washington Star, to a multitude of neighborhoods close to his home. As he got older, Pete excelled at sports with golf and baseball becoming his favorites. Just out of college, Pete went to work at Bill Currie Ford, Tampa, FL in the Sales Department and found his niche in life. During his successful career he worked at a few Ford dealerships but came back to Bill Currie in 2010 as a Fleet Manager. As an adult, Pete was a huge Tampa Bay sports enthusiast, supporting the Buccaneers, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Tampa Bay Lightning. He found true love with his wife, Charlotte Horn, whom he married at St. Petersburg Beach, FL, in 2003. Pete lived life with great passion, bringing fun and laughter to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Horn of Wesley Chapel, FL; sister, Patricia Anne Horn of Lake Mary, FL; brothers, Michael J. (Anna) Horn of Palm Bay FL; Timothy G. Horn of Rock Hill, SC; and Andrew S. (Angela) Horn of Indialantic, FL. He is preceded in death by his brother, Gregory J. (Carol) Horn. Pete will be greatly missed by his many friends and loved ones. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a future date.



