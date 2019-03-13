WERTS, Peter J. Sr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter J. WERTS Sr..
age 89, of Swissvale, PA, and Zephyrhills, FL, passed away on March 5, 2019. Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Lee "Bootsie". He was the loving father of Kathleen Checchio, Julie Anna Werts, Ellen Rack, and Peter J. Werts Jr. He is also survived by his companion, Constance Clark; six grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren. Pete was a master plumber, enjoyed playing the organ, and spending family vacations at Sheldon Calvary Camp. Memorial services will be private. Donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice.
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
14046 5th Street
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-0000
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019