Peter John Anton passed away on May 5, 2019. Born on November 18, 1962, in Buffalo NY, Peter is survived by his mother, Helen and brother, Chris, both of Tampa; his brother, Jim; sister-in-law, Frances and nephew, Peter, of Durham NC; nephew and godson, John, of Ann Arbor MI; and numerous beloved friends and family in Florida and beyond. Peter's father, John Anton, predeceased him. Peter graduated from Emory University and pursued his masters degree in philosophy at USF. Peter was a licensed real estate broker in Tampa. A faithful Buffalo Bills fan, Peter loved sports, playing basketball and baseball in his youth. A devoted son, brother, and friend, Peter made a difference in the lives of many and will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, 4202 E. Lake Ave., Tampa on Saturday, May 11 at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Peter's memory to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation PO Box 23827 Tampa, FL 33623-3827.

