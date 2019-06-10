Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Peter Joseph "Pete" GALE

Peter Joseph "Pete" GALE Obituary
GALE, Peter Joseph "Pete"

93, of Spring Hill, passed away May 31, 2019. Pete was a proud WWII U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Navy Seabees. Pete lived in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin and worked at Commonwealth Edison (Excellon) from 1955 until his retirement in 1989. Upon retiring, Pete moved to Spring Hill where he became a parishioner at St. Theresa Catholic Church. He loved to fish and was nicknamed "The World's Greatest Fisherman." Pete is survived by his loving wife, Antoinette Gale; and children, Patti Lowe (Ron), John Gale (Diane), and Pam Gale (Douglas). He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Victoria Pytleski; and brother, William Pytleski. A funeral mass will be held at 9:30 am on Thursday, June 13 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Private inurnment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HPH Hospice of Hernando County.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 10, 2019
