LAVERTY, Peter 83, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at Palms of Pasadena Hospital in Florida. Born July 13, 1936, Peter was the son of the late John Laverty and Michele (Ambrosia) Laverty. Peter previously resided in Raynham, Massachusetts before moving to his castle by the sea in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Peter grew up in Connecticut and Massachusetts. He earned his Bachelors Degree in business from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. It was here that he met his former wife, Elsie Laverty. Peter worked in sales for most of his career and sold everything from printing presses and fencing to sheets, which he peddled out of his trunk as "Pete the Sheet Guy " around St. Pete Beach. Peter loved all sporting events and always had a wager riding on the event at hand. He was well known at the local watering holes and had many friends, including Nancy and John who looked out for him daily. He was a staunch Republican and enjoyed political bantering. He looked forward to barroom bowling on Saturday mornings, and for many years enjoyed games of Bingo, "Got It", and daily walks on the beach. Peter is survived by his brother, John Laverty of Michigan; his daughters, Barbara Powlowsky and her husband, Richard, Jane Laverty, and Lisa Neumann and her husband, Scott. He leaves four grandchildren, Brian, Alyssa, Evan, Kate; four great-grandchildren; and two nieces. Due to the current restrictions, a private memorial will be held at a later date.



