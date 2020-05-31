LYNCH, Peter Daniel 62, of Largo, FL passed away May 18, 2020 at home under hospice care. He was born in New York and raised in St. Petersburg, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel and grandparents. Survivors include his wife, Tammy; son, Jason; grandchildren, Devon and Arabella. He is also survived by mother, Nancy; two sisters, Pattie and Peggy; and three brothers, Patrick, Paul, and Philip. Pete was an experienced painting contractor for over 30 years. He loved boating, fishing, camping, working with tools, and helping out his friends and neighbors. He will be missed dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



