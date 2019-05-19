Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter M. Pullara. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel 12690 North 56th Street Tampa , FL 33617 (813)-988-9200 Visitation 2:00 PM Blount & Curry Temple Terrace Chapel Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Blount & Curry Temple Terrace Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

PULLARA, Peter M.



passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born to Andrew and Teresa Pullara August 27, 1926 in a shotgun house on 9th Ave, Ybor City. His sister, Sarah, came along one year later. Andrew and Teresa were immigrants from Sicily who had met in an Ybor cigar factory. Peter grew up in Ybor, and was known to be feisty from day one. Early on, he showed a knack for the violin. He played in the orchestra at Hillsborough High School and graduated early in 1945, drafted to serve in the U.S. Army in WWII, where he served honorably in the Philippines. After he returned home, he enrolled in the University of Tampa for a Business degree. After one semester, he realized that Statistics was not for him. Casting about for a different field of study, he found out they needed violin students for the orchestra at Florida Southern College. He transferred there and was rehearsing in the orchestra when a beautiful woman walked in carrying a violin case. The conductor seated her next to Pete. According to him, she tossed her long blond hair, and said "My name's Harriett. I need to borrow your rosin."



He was instantly smitten, and they married in 1950. They moved in 1955 from Lakeland to Tampa, where he and Harriett taught for many years in the Hillsborough County schools, adding master's degrees during that time.



He lost his beloved Harriett in 2014, and his only granddaughter, Heather, in 2015. He is predeceased also by his sister, Sarah. He is survived by his two daughters, Teresa and Mary; four grandchildren, Peter, David, Michael, and Zell; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was famous for his amazing cooking, especially his lasagna. He also loved classical music and beautifying his yard. He loved cars and he was quite a storyteller. We will miss his crazy sense of humor and his over-the-top imagination. And we always knew he was crazy about us, his family and loved ones.



Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 3 pm at Blount & Curry Temple Terrace Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to services.





