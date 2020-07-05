1/2
Peter Moller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOLLER, Peter 80, of Davis Islands Tampa, on May 6, 2020 lost his fight with Alzheimer's. Born Sep tember 6, 1939 in Camden SC to Charles G Moller and Elizabeth Percival Moller, he followed in his father's footsteps graduating, in 1958 from Pomfret Prep School in Connecticut. Pete went on to get his bachelor's from the University of Virginia in 1962, securing his master's from USC while serving in the US Air Force. The US Air Force sent Peter to Vietnam with the F4 Phantom where he proudly flew the fabled Rolling Thunder missions over North Vietnam, he then sat the NATO watch in Germany earning the rank of Captain. Peter retired from Merrill Lynch where he had a successful career as a financial planner and broker. As an avid sailor, he was an active member of Davis Island Yacht Club, racing his Morgan 38 sloop "Rolling Thunder" in the DIYC Thursday night races. Peter will be greatly missed by his wife, Cheryl; brothers-in-law, Wayne Paul Myers (Elizabeth) and Clark Douglas Myers; nephews and nieces, Randy Tankoos, Lindsay Geelhood (Greg), Carley Tankoos, Judi Tankoos, Daniel Lawson, Colin Myers (Lindsey), Brian Myers, and grandnephew, Theodore Myers and everyone that knew him. A memorial will be held after the Covid-19 pandemic has been contained. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved