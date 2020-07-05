Peter Moller

MOLLER, Peter 80, of Davis Islands Tampa, on May 6, 2020 lost his fight with Alzheimer's. Born Sep tember 6, 1939 in Camden SC to Charles G Moller and Elizabeth Percival Moller, he followed in his father's footsteps graduating, in 1958 from Pomfret Prep School in Connecticut. Pete went on to get his bachelor's from the University of Virginia in 1962, securing his master's from USC while serving in the US Air Force. The US Air Force sent Peter to Vietnam with the F4 Phantom where he proudly flew the fabled Rolling Thunder missions over North Vietnam, he then sat the NATO watch in Germany earning the rank of Captain. Peter retired from Merrill Lynch where he had a successful career as a financial planner and broker. As an avid sailor, he was an active member of Davis Island Yacht Club, racing his Morgan 38 sloop "Rolling Thunder" in the DIYC Thursday night races. Peter will be greatly missed by his wife, Cheryl; brothers-in-law, Wayne Paul Myers (Elizabeth) and Clark Douglas Myers; nephews and nieces, Randy Tankoos, Lindsay Geelhood (Greg), Carley Tankoos, Judi Tankoos, Daniel Lawson, Colin Myers (Lindsey), Brian Myers, and grandnephew, Theodore Myers and everyone that knew him. A memorial will be held after the Covid-19 pandemic has been contained. www.blountcurrymacdill.com