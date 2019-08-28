RAGANO, Peter Jr. 81, Tampa native passed away August 25, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Phyllis and Peter Ragano; sister, Joann and niece, Yvonne. He is survived by his loving wife and sweetheart of 61 years, Martha Ragano; sons, Peter J. (Celeste), Dennis (Alina); grandchildren, Anthony (Jill), Kelsi (Alex), Dennis Jr. (Hannah); great-grandchildren, Ella and Mia; three sisters; two brothers and many nieces and nephews. He was the owner of Peter Ragano Jr. Inc. Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Company for 47 years. Peter was an avid fisherman and Ray's baseball fan. His greatest loves were his wife and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude. Visitation will be held 12-2 pm Friday, August 30. Graveside services will follow at 3 pm within Garden of Memories cemetery; 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa. Boza & Roel Funeral Home www.bozaroel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019