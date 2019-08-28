Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Garden of Memories cemetery
4207 E. Lake Ave
Tampa, FL
View Map
Peter Ragano Jr. Obituary
81, Tampa native passed away on August 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and Peter Ragano; sister, Joann; and niece, Yvonne. He is survived by his loving wife and sweetheart of 61 years, Martha Ragano; sons, Peter J. (Celeste) and Dennis (Alina); grandchildren, Anthony (Jill), Kelsi (Alex), and Dennis Jr. (Hannah); great-grandchildren, Ella and Mia; three sisters; two brothers; and many nieces and nephews. He was the owner of Peter Ragano Jr. Inc. Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Company for 47 years. Peter was an avid fisherman and Rays baseball fan. His greatest loves were his wife and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa.
Boza & Roel Funeral Home www.bozaroel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019
