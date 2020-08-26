Peter SCHULTZ

SCHULTZ, Peter Howard 70, died Monday July 27, 2020 at his home in Wesley Chapel. Peter was born in Providence, RI, December 11, 1949. He grew up and worked in Poughkeepsie, NY where he was employed by IBM as an Administrative Analyst for over 30 years. He was active with the Red Oaks Mill Fire House. After retiring, he moved to Wesley Chapel in 2013. Peter is survived by his sister, Joanne S. Edwards and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Suzanne T.; father, Frederick A. Schultz; and sister, Donna MacEachen. Peter loved the ocean, his life and friends in Florida, and was very fond of cats, especially China. Interment is planned at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fort Mill, SC.



