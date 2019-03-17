Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CIMINO, Peter Sebastian



19, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Vicenza, Italy.



He was born May 5, 1999 in Tver, Russia. At six-months-old he was adopted by Kevin and Gayle Cimino and brought home to three-year-old daughter, Sarah. In 2002, the family moved back to Tampa. Peter attended Christ the King Catholic School and H. B. Plant High School. The family are life-long parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church.



Peter was very involved in Boy Scout Troop 45 achieving the rank of Life. He especially enjoyed the outdoor life, including skim boarding, fishing and horses. Life Teen was an important part of his life, attending the Sunday night events, retreats, and camps. Peter loved his faith and had a devotion to the Blessed Mother. He always wore the brown scapular and carried a rosary in his pocket.



He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Gayle Cimino; and his sister, Sarah Cimino. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Bo and Michele Cimino, Peter and Billie Cimino, Norene Cimino, Paul and Anne Henderson; cousins, Kimmie and Howie Fine, Jaime and Natasha Cimino, Justen and Kristi Cimino, Lauren and Wilson McCrory, Kristen and A.J. Gross, Josh and Edie Henderson, and Drew Henderson.



Peter is preceded in death by his grandparents, Peter and Toby Cimino, Henry and Lena Hudson, and his uncle, Ed Cimino.



The pallbearers are his cousins, Jamie Cimino, Justen Cimino, Josh Henderson, Drew Henderson, Anthony Cimino, Marc Dumois, and Juan Dumois.



A wake will be held in the church of Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, Florida on Thursday, March 21 from 5-8 pm with a Vigil Service starting at 7 pm.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday March 22 at Christ the King Catholic Church at 2 pm, followed by a reception at the parish hall, the McLoughlin Center. Interment will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2 pm at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Please visit Peter's online guestbook at:



Army Private Second Class (PV2) Peter Sebastian Cimino was a United States Army Service Member with a Primary Military Occupational Specialty as an Indirect Fire Infantryman (Mortarman), in good standing, and he was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), stationed at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy. He joined the Army on March 10, 2018.

