Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Petra BATES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BATES, Petra "Peggy" age 83, passed away Oct. 27, 2019 due to the negligence of her health care provider, whom ignored obvious symptoms and complaints pointing to lung cancer for over a year. She was born in 1936 to Dr. Piet and Mrs. Antoinette van Bemmel in the Hague, Holland and emigrated to the US in 1950. She was employed by Honeywell in Clearwater from 1979 to 1999 and moved to Brooksville after her retirement. She was predeceased by her son, Frank Peifer; her sisters, Johanna Friend and Mariska Stoddard; and her loving husband, Byron. She is survived by her son, Mitchell; daughter, Diane (Calvin); as well as three granddaughters, Jenna, Kasidy and Vanessa. Her passion was animal rescue and she volunteered mainly at TNR programs for cats, easily fixing over 1000 cats. Helping an animal in need, or making a donation, in her name, to Petluv Spay & Neuter Clinic, 7348 Broad St., Brooksville, FL 34601 would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Dr. V. Malhotra and his staff for their excellent and supportive care. At her request, there will be no formal service.

BATES, Petra "Peggy" age 83, passed away Oct. 27, 2019 due to the negligence of her health care provider, whom ignored obvious symptoms and complaints pointing to lung cancer for over a year. She was born in 1936 to Dr. Piet and Mrs. Antoinette van Bemmel in the Hague, Holland and emigrated to the US in 1950. She was employed by Honeywell in Clearwater from 1979 to 1999 and moved to Brooksville after her retirement. She was predeceased by her son, Frank Peifer; her sisters, Johanna Friend and Mariska Stoddard; and her loving husband, Byron. She is survived by her son, Mitchell; daughter, Diane (Calvin); as well as three granddaughters, Jenna, Kasidy and Vanessa. Her passion was animal rescue and she volunteered mainly at TNR programs for cats, easily fixing over 1000 cats. Helping an animal in need, or making a donation, in her name, to Petluv Spay & Neuter Clinic, 7348 Broad St., Brooksville, FL 34601 would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Dr. V. Malhotra and his staff for their excellent and supportive care. At her request, there will be no formal service. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close