BANNON, Petronella T.
"Pat" 97, passed peacefully on April 6, 2019 at her residence in Clearwater, Florida. Born in Illinois on May 30, 1921, to Paul and Barbara Gadbut, Pat was a loving daughter, loyal friend, and an amazing wife. She survived two husbands, Kenneth Bard and E.J. Bannon. Professionally, Pat served as a powerful presence as Chief Assistant to the Chairmen of the Board of Household Finance in Chicago. She had a reputation for being smart, tenacious, and highly organized. A dignified lady, Pat loved to entertain for her friends; her parties were legendary for their planning, creativity, and for her gourmet meals. An avid student and player of golf, Pat was a long-time member of the Lincolnshire Country Club in Chicago. Retired to Florida, Pat was also a member of Innisbrook and Belleair Country Clubs. She travelled worldwide and enjoyed playing some of the best-designed golf courses. She loved to read, had a penchant for interior design, as well as strong coffee and dark chocolate. A devout Catholic, Pat gave generously to her churches over the years and helped countless people. The sparkle from her pretty, cool-blue eyes, and that million-dollar smile, gave love and comfort to those who knew her well. She is survived by her nephews, Merle Gadbut, Melvin Gadbut, Paul Gadbut; her niece and god-daughter, Diane Jenson; her nieces, Susan Anderson and Beverly Springers; her cousins, Rita Millhouse and Mary Lee Smith; her step-grandson, Peter Bannon, and many dear friends.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019