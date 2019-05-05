Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Petronella T. "Pat" BANNON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





BANNON, Petronella T."Pat" 97, passed peacefully on April 6, 2019 at her residence in Clearwater, Florida. Born in Illinois on May 30, 1921, to Paul and Barbara Gadbut, Pat was a loving daughter, loyal friend, and an amazing wife. She survived two husbands, Kenneth Bard and E.J. Bannon. Professionally, Pat served as a powerful presence as Chief Assistant to the Chairmen of the Board of Household Finance in Chicago. She had a reputation for being smart, tenacious, and highly organized. A dignified lady, Pat loved to entertain for her friends; her parties were legendary for their planning, creativity, and for her gourmet meals. An avid student and player of golf, Pat was a long-time member of the Lincolnshire Country Club in Chicago. Retired to Florida, Pat was also a member of Innisbrook and Belleair Country Clubs. She travelled worldwide and enjoyed playing some of the best-designed golf courses. She loved to read, had a penchant for interior design, as well as strong coffee and dark chocolate. A devout Catholic, Pat gave generously to her churches over the years and helped countless people. The sparkle from her pretty, cool-blue eyes, and that million-dollar smile, gave love and comfort to those who knew her well. She is survived by her nephews, Merle Gadbut, Melvin Gadbut, Paul Gadbut; her niece and god-daughter, Diane Jenson; her nieces, Susan Anderson and Beverly Springers; her cousins, Rita Millhouse and Mary Lee Smith ; her step-grandson, Peter Bannon, and many dear friends. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019

