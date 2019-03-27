ROBINSON, Phelix Jr.
32, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on March 17, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Gross; father, Phelix Robinson Sr.; brothers, Jha'Phelix, Kortlin Robinson; sisters, Phe'Lexis and Alexis Robinson and Valencia Hanna (Elvin); his maternal grandmother, Marie Gross; uncles, Matthew and Alphonso Robinson, Shelton Gross; aunts, Pheleshia Shaw (Nathaniel), Leslie Gross, Betty Johnson, Geraldine Boyd, and Annie Ruth; and other relatives. Local visitation is on Thursday, March 28, 3-5 pm at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266; wake at 6 pm at Moore`s Chapel A.M.E. Church. Final burial rites will be on Saturday, March 30, in Quitman, GA, care of the Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home (229) 263-4978.
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019