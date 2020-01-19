Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phil LOVERIDGE Sr.. View Sign Service Information Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa , FL 33629 (813)-835-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

LOVERIDGE, Phil Sr. 92, of Tampa, passed away January 8, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Charlie and Florence Loveridge. Phil was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Pat; brother, Charlie; sisters, Grace Nix and Florence Harris. He is survived by his sister, Lorrie Harris; children Linda, Beverly Wall, Philip, Jr., Steven, fiancé Carolyn St. Pierre, and Kathleen Loveridge-Diez, husband, Nelson Diez; his grandchildren, Ryan Loveridge, wife Charlyne; granddaughter, Jennifer (Loveridge) Friedman, husband, Nick Friedman; and his four great-grandchildren, Alena, Olivia, Callaway and Emma. Phil joined the Navy during WWII in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1947. In 1948 he joined the Marines serving in the Korean conflict and the Vietnam war. Phil retired from the Marines in 1969 at the rank of CWO2 Sergeant Major and moved with his to family to Tampa. He attended Tampa College and went on to work for Lamonte Shimberg, Criterion Corporation and National Pools. Phil dedicated his life to his family, cheering them on at youth sporting events, enjoying time in the backyard pool, dancing with his wife, league bowling, a cold Budweiser, Bandit, Buccaneer, and USF football, weekends at Daytona Beach, putzing around the yard or working on one of his projects. There were many special and memorable times which will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. Phil was a good man; he always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude about life. He was fortunate to have so many years with his family, and his family with him. RIP Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa. You are now dancing forever with the love of your life. Semper Fi. A gathering to celebrate Phil's life will take place from 23 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629, (813) 835-4991. Reverend Phyllis Hunt will preside over a brief service at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Phil's honor for the W. Sadie St. group home to: Sunrise Communities, Attn.: Kimberly Wright, 2714 W. Kirby St., Tampa, FL 33614.

LOVERIDGE, Phil Sr. 92, of Tampa, passed away January 8, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Charlie and Florence Loveridge. Phil was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Pat; brother, Charlie; sisters, Grace Nix and Florence Harris. He is survived by his sister, Lorrie Harris; children Linda, Beverly Wall, Philip, Jr., Steven, fiancé Carolyn St. Pierre, and Kathleen Loveridge-Diez, husband, Nelson Diez; his grandchildren, Ryan Loveridge, wife Charlyne; granddaughter, Jennifer (Loveridge) Friedman, husband, Nick Friedman; and his four great-grandchildren, Alena, Olivia, Callaway and Emma. Phil joined the Navy during WWII in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1947. In 1948 he joined the Marines serving in the Korean conflict and the Vietnam war. Phil retired from the Marines in 1969 at the rank of CWO2 Sergeant Major and moved with his to family to Tampa. He attended Tampa College and went on to work for Lamonte Shimberg, Criterion Corporation and National Pools. Phil dedicated his life to his family, cheering them on at youth sporting events, enjoying time in the backyard pool, dancing with his wife, league bowling, a cold Budweiser, Bandit, Buccaneer, and USF football, weekends at Daytona Beach, putzing around the yard or working on one of his projects. There were many special and memorable times which will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. Phil was a good man; he always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude about life. He was fortunate to have so many years with his family, and his family with him. RIP Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa. You are now dancing forever with the love of your life. Semper Fi. A gathering to celebrate Phil's life will take place from 23 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629, (813) 835-4991. Reverend Phyllis Hunt will preside over a brief service at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Phil's honor for the W. Sadie St. group home to: Sunrise Communities, Attn.: Kimberly Wright, 2714 W. Kirby St., Tampa, FL 33614. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close