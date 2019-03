Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phil M. HENDERSON. View Sign





85, passed away February 9, 2019 at Morton Plant Hospital, from complications of kidney disease. He was born and raised in Oakland, California and attended the University of California, Berkeley, until he joined the Air Force. He served 22 years as a commissioned officer and pilot, retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. During his military service, he flew B47s, B52s, and Jet Saberliners, and spent a year in Vietnam.



Always the entrepreneur, he had three pizza restaurants in Omaha, NE when he was stationed at SAC Headquarters and founded an audio visual manufacturing company in Denver, CO when he retired from the Air Force. Phil moved to Clearwater, FL in 1981 to take control of the Capt. Anderson Dinner Boat, and proceeded to found Starlite Cruises, building the Majesty and eventually the Princess. He most recently was CEO of Bay Ride, Inc., managing the Caladesi Island Ferry Service with his wife, Janet.



Phil has chaired and/or served on the boards of many civic and charitable organizations including, Clearwater Chamber of Commerce, Pinellas County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Morton Plant Mease Hospital Foundation, Valspar PGA Tournament, Pinellas County Economic Development Council, Dunedin Fine Arts Center, Clearwater Jazz Holiday, Florida Tourism Association, , Founding member of Tampa Bay Lightning. He was the 2005 King of the Krewe of Venus, a



Phil is survived by his loving wife, Janet; his stepchildren Erik, Brooks (Jeanine), Jessica, and Jillian Nelson (Mike) Daley, and his stepgrandchild, Harris. He is also survived by his son, Phil (Jenny); and his grandchildren, Max (Caitlin), Brent and Heather.



Phil loved travel, golf, hockey and his family. He lived life to its fullest until his final day, which is why it is so hard to say goodbye.



A Celebration of Phil's Life will be held at Belleair Country Club on Friday, March 15, from 1-3 pm. Donations may be made to Morton Plant Mease Hospital Foundation and the Homeless Emergency Project.





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.