Dr. Philip ADLER

Dr. Philip ADLER Obituary
ADLER, Dr. Philip 92, of Tampa, passed away on November 2, 2019. A beloved pediatrician who served the children of the Tampa Bay community for over 50 years, Dr. Adler is survived by his former wife and the mother of his children, Aliza Adler; son, Joshua (Pamela) Adler; daughters, Tamara (John) Lundgren and Rachel (John) Simpson; his son, Asa's widow, Renee Adler; and grandchildren, Audrey Adler, Brice Adler, Colin Adler, Morgan Simpson, and Schuyler Simpson. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 10, at 2:30 pm, at Congregation Schaarai Zedek, 3303 West Swann Avenue, Tampa. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Philip Adler's name to the St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation, 2700 West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 310, Tampa, FL 33607. More information about the foundation is accessible online at https://www.give2stjoeskids.org/. A Complete obituary is available and condolences may be expressed online at: segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2019
