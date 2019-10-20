Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip ANDERTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERTON, Philip Cary "Phil" went to be with his Lord and Savior October 10, 2019. Born February 8, 1958, in Richmond, VA, he was one of four children and the only son born to Rev. Dr. Malcolm P. Anderton, Jr. and JoAnn Pomeroy Anderton. Phil's greatest delight was in finding ways to bring joy to others. He loved distance biking and hiking the mountains of Western North Carolina. He was devoted to his family, his friends, and the FSU Seminoles. In the words of his oldest grandson, he leaves behind a legacy of memory-making. Survivors include his best friend and caregiver, Mary Anderton of Knoxville, TN; his three daughters, Emily JoAnn Anderton of McComb, MS, Ashley Anderton Reynolds (Bryan) of Waynesville, TN, and Mary Hannah Anderton of Maryville, TN; his seven grandchildren, Aaron, Piper, Castin, Brylee, Laken, Kylie, and Typhanie; his three sisters, Carol DeLoach of Tallahassee, Julie Brewer and Amy Knowles of Wilmington, NC; along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family will gather for a private service in Montreat, NC, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gulf Shores First Presbyterian Church, in Gulf Shores, AL or Habitat for Humanity.

ANDERTON, Philip Cary "Phil" went to be with his Lord and Savior October 10, 2019. Born February 8, 1958, in Richmond, VA, he was one of four children and the only son born to Rev. Dr. Malcolm P. Anderton, Jr. and JoAnn Pomeroy Anderton. Phil's greatest delight was in finding ways to bring joy to others. He loved distance biking and hiking the mountains of Western North Carolina. He was devoted to his family, his friends, and the FSU Seminoles. In the words of his oldest grandson, he leaves behind a legacy of memory-making. Survivors include his best friend and caregiver, Mary Anderton of Knoxville, TN; his three daughters, Emily JoAnn Anderton of McComb, MS, Ashley Anderton Reynolds (Bryan) of Waynesville, TN, and Mary Hannah Anderton of Maryville, TN; his seven grandchildren, Aaron, Piper, Castin, Brylee, Laken, Kylie, and Typhanie; his three sisters, Carol DeLoach of Tallahassee, Julie Brewer and Amy Knowles of Wilmington, NC; along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family will gather for a private service in Montreat, NC, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gulf Shores First Presbyterian Church, in Gulf Shores, AL or Habitat for Humanity. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close