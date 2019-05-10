Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Anthony McGOVERN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





86, a resident of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Philip (aka Phil Baby) was born in Glangevlin, Co Cavan, Ireland on June 4, 1932 to the late Edward and Roseanne McGovern as one of their 14 children. He immigrated to Connecticut from Ireland in 1954 and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Carpenters Union and was an active member of the Irish community in Connecticut where lived until 2008. Philip is survived by his devoted wife, Anne McGovern; and loving daughter, Maureen Dragonetti. He was a proud grandfather to Sean and his wife, Amy, Jessica and Brendan Dragonetti; and his great-grandchildren, Liam and Riley who were his greatest joys in life. Philip will truly be missed by his son-in-law, Robert Dragonetti, in addition to his many brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who live around the world. A Mass will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church in Spring Hill, Florida on Friday, May 10 at 10 am. Donations can be made to The Sturgill Care Center, c/o HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, Florida 34667.





