Philip BOLLINGER
BOLLINGER, Philip Peter age 82, formerly of New Port Richey, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Philip is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norene Farlow Bollinger; two daughters, Joan Ross (John) of Trinity, Florida and Claudia Efstathion (Harrington) of Holiday, Florida; son, Gregory Bollinger (Melissa, of Hudson, Florida; sister-in-law, Dorothy Amstutz (Gene) of Berne, Indiana; three grandchildren, Gina, Shelby and Savanna; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Emma; and nine step-grand- children. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Long's Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 459, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745. An online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
