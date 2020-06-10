BRIGMOND, Philip Titus Sawyers "Phil" 47, of Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, June 6, 2020 in Largo. Philip was born in Orlando, Florida to Michael Brigmond (deceased) and Suzanna Karin Brigmond-Shedd (deceased). He had a love and passion for fishing and golf and often enjoyed those activities while doing charity work for the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. He enjoyed working with and helping people from every walk of life. He was a life-long fan of the Detroit Lions. Philip is survived by his loving family; grandmother, Anna Smith of Warner Robins, GA; stepmother, Karen Brigmond of Kissimmee, FL; sisters, Laura Sauer of Melbourne, FL, Lisa Waters of Deltona, FL, Sheri Gifford of Waycross, GA; brothers, Michael Brigmond of Palm Harbor, FL and Andrew Brigmond of St Cloud Florida; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and countless friends. Memorial Services for Phil will be held this Saturday, 10 am, at Los Pentecostales de Kissimmee, 750 Office Plaza Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34744.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 10, 2020.