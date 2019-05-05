|
HENDERSON, Philip
Age 87, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away May 1, 2019. He was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Tarpon Springs, Masonic Lodge #112 of Tarpon Springs, past patron of the Electa Chapter of the Eastern Star and Amaranth Court #25. Survived by his wife, Dorothy; sons, Ronald (Cynthia) and Herb; grandchildren, Kyle, Kelly, Tara, Tyler; great-grandchildren, James, Katie, Joe; siblings, Ruby Hopwood, Shirley Forber and David Henderson. A celebration of life will be held on May 8, 2019 at 11 am in the Dobies Funeral Home chapel, Tarpon Springs, Florida
Dobies Funeral Home/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019