Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Philip Jefford Rogers


1934 - 2019
Philip Jefford Rogers Obituary
84, passed away on June 26, 2019 in St. Petersburg. Phil was born on December 27, 1934 in Bangor, ME to John Philip Rogers and Edith E. Rogers. They moved to St. Petersburg in 1938. He is survived by his children, John (Jennifer) Rogers, Scott Rogers, Kellie Piper, and Patrick (Cari) Piper; grandchildren, Alexis, Tyler, Peyton, Ryan, Taylor, Logan, Kirsten, and Bree; and his nieces, Cindi Walls and Marcia Waddell; he was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Miriam Waddell Rogers. Phil graduated from St. Petersburg High, Anderson College, University of Tampa, and Stetson Law School. He served in the US Army, was a radio host in Anderson, SC, then practiced law in St. Petersburg with Masterson, Sundberg, and Rogers, then with Masterson, Rogers, Masterson, and Lopez until retirement. During his working years, he enjoyed his free time at his vacation home on Little Gasparilla Island with family and friends. Then during retirement, he spent time in the cooler climate of Franklin, NC. His commanding baritone voice will be sorely missed. There will be a private graveside service for the family.
Memorial Park Funeral Home
www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 3, 2019
