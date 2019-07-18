Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Philip Joseph "Pop-pop" Licata

Philip Joseph "Pop-pop" Licata Obituary
LICATA, Philip Joseph Sr. "Pop-pop"

77, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home in Tampa. He was born on May 17, 1942. His family was the light of his life. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia, and his son, Philip Jr. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Yolanda; son, Jeff (Tina); his grandchildren, Peter, Philip III, Julia, Natalie; sisters, Cecilia Brady (Tim) and Julie Bravo; several nieces and nephews; many awesome, cherished friends (you know who you are); his employer and best friend of 30 years, Willis Kitchen; and his beloved Ybor City. A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:45 am on Friday, July 19 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Tampa.

Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019
