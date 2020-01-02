KENNEDY, Philip Barclay II of Palm Harbor, Florida, born September 26, 1980 died suddenly on November 22, 2019. Philip was a graduate of UCF. Philip was the eldest son of the late Cheryl Ann (Cusenza) Kennedy. Philip is survived by his loving father, Philip Bryan Kennedy; loving brother, Shaun Bryan Kennedy; uncle, Charles Bunker; aunt, Joan (Cusenza) Bunker; uncle, Vin Eddy and aunt, Lisa (Cusenza) Eddy and their families, of metropolitan Boston, Massachusetts and Clearwater, Florida. Philip had a great heart and spirit and was loved by all. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 10:30 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3303 Belcher Road, Dunedin, Florida. Donations in Philips name are requested to be made to the Special Olympics for the exclusive benefit of the RISING STARS" (Special Olympics). Please make checks payable to Larry Zeitlin, Treasurer, 5091 Jasmine Way, Palm Harbor, Florida 34685.

