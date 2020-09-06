1/1
Philip LANDETA
1929 - 2020
LANDETA, Philip S. 90, born November 3, 1929 in Tampa, Ybor City, passed away peacefully August 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Zoraida; his sons, Philip (Mary), David (Cheryl); daughter, Cynthia Bifulco (Santo), who took great care of him for many years; eight grandchildren, Lauren, Santo, Sean, Philip, Angelina, Jennifer, Alex, and Dominic; one great-granddaughter, Brianna. A private service will be held at Centro Asturiano Cemetery. www.blountcurrycarrollwood.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
8139682231
