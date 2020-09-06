LANDETA, Philip S. 90, born November 3, 1929 in Tampa, Ybor City, passed away peacefully August 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Zoraida; his sons, Philip (Mary), David (Cheryl); daughter, Cynthia Bifulco (Santo), who took great care of him for many years; eight grandchildren, Lauren, Santo, Sean, Philip, Angelina, Jennifer, Alex, and Dominic; one great-granddaughter, Brianna. A private service will be held at Centro Asturiano Cemetery. www.blountcurrycarrollwood.com